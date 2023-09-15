The American Lamb Board participated in the Center for the Advancement of Culinary Education (CAFE) Leadership Conference to share American lamb information and classroom tools. Working with CAFE in advance of the conference, ALB sponsored a lamb recipe contest. Chef Tyler Baxter of Northampton College was selected for his American Lamb Merguez Corndogs with Green Apple Relish and Turmeric Mustard. He attended the conference to serve his upscale corndog dish at the opening reception.

ALB has worked with many culinary educators to develop lesson plans and articles, which are offered to culinary educators on the CAFE website:

An American lamb cuts poster and step-by-step fabrication sheets are also popular tools for use in culinary education. New in 2023, The American Lamb grazing video now appears on a top chef education website, https://www.ciaprochef.com/americanlamb/, along with an American lamb butchery video and several American lamb cooking videos.

Source: American Lamb Board