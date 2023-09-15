In June, Farmer John embarked on its fourth annual California Commitment Tour, a food truck tour designed to give back to the community through food and communal experiences, family-friendly events and meaningful donations to nonprofit organizations. After a busy summer on the road, Farmer John will wrap up its tour by hosting the final community movie night event at Capitol Park in Sacramento Saturday, Sept. 30, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento.

The free event will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, with members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento in attendance as the brand's special guests. Starting at 6:00 p.m., guests can get free curated snacks from the Farmer John food truck, with a screening of "Finding Nemo" at 7:00 p.m. The evening's menu includes:

Deconstructed Pretzel Dog – sliced Farmer John Beef Frank served with soft pretzel bites and condiments for dipping.

sliced Farmer John Beef Frank served with soft pretzel bites and condiments for dipping. Hot Dog – Farmer John Beef Frank served on a bun with a bag of chips.

Farmer John Beef Frank served on a bun with a bag of chips. Mini Nachos – tortilla chips topped with Farmer John Classic Polish Sausage and nacho cheese.

Farmer John is also making a monetary donation of $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento to further the brand's mission of strengthening families across the state.

"We are incredibly grateful for Farmer John's support and dedication to our organization through this meaningful donation and the upcoming movie night event," said Kimberly Key, chief executive officer of Boys & Clubs of Greater Sacramento. "The donation will help us provide a safe and enriching environment for local families through the essential programs and resources that we provide, and the movie night will give our members the opportunity to create memories with their families and friends, which is truly priceless."

"For years, Farmer John has been deeply committed to feeding, serving and celebrating California residents through the California Commitment Tour," said Lauren Connelly, brand manager for Farmer John. "Farmer John recognizes the importance of interactive family activities like cooking and sharing a meal, and their impact on strengthening families' foundations. We couldn't be more grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with the local Boys & Girls Clubs chapters across the state this year, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento, to support their programs and create these unique experiences for their communities."

Throughout this year's tour, Farmer John partnered with five local Boys & Girls Clubs across California to provide moments of connection and a total of more than $50,000 in monetary donations. Farmer John's heart will always be in California, and the brand will continue to look for opportunities to support the community through acts of food for years to come.

For more information and recipes, follow Farmer John on Facebook (@FarmerJohn), Instagram (@FarmerJohnLA) or X (formerly known as Twitter) (@FarmerJohnLA), and visit www.farmerjohn.com. Farmer John is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.