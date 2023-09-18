Unibloc Hygienic Technologies, a global provider of hygienic positive displacement pumps, air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps, drum pumps and other flow control products, expands its Slimline product line with the new Flotronic Slimline 14-inch AODD Pump. The Flotronic Slimline fully meets clean-in-place (CIP) sanitation procedures and is the first 14-inch AODD pump that can be cleaned in place using an external CIP rig.

The new Flotronic Slimline pump and its patented One-Nut design offer swift disassembly and reassembly. The One-Nut design allows a 15-minute cleaning cycle instead of the typical two-hour cycle required for other AODD pump models, making the Flotronic Slimline the easiest AODD to maintain with the least amount of labor industrywide. The Slimline is engineered for applications with stringent sanitary requirements within market segments such as food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

This larger-capacity 14-inch Slimline pump covers higher flow rates and bigger volumes. The entire Slimline family provides customers with a choice of models featuring 7-, 10- or 12- and now 14-inch diameter diaphragms for in-line adaptability.

The new 14-inch Flotronic pumps are rated for inlet pressures up to 7 bar.

A key differentiator of the Slimline 14-inch pump is its compact footprint. The slim profile saves floor space and opens possibilities for use in a variety of plant configurations and applications. Optional surface finishes or jackets are fabricated with 316L stainless steel or Hastelloy on all wetted metal parts for durable service.

“We’ve received nothing but positive feedback from our customer base on prior Flotronic Slimline models,” said Chris Stevens, CEO at Unibloc Hygienic Technologies. “There isn’t an AODD pump like it available in the marketplace today that offers the production efficiency and sanitation turnaround time of a Flotronic One-Nut AODD pump. Now, with our new 14-inch Slimline, major manufacturers that formerly were unable to consider an AODD pump of this size can consider this Slimline solution.”

The Flotronic Slimline pump is engineered to meet the most stringent industry sanitation standards. The pump is adapted for CIP (Clean-in Place) technology and has a capacity of 860lpm or 227gpm. Users can be assured of a seamless, efficient and thoroughly hygienic pumping solution for their facilities. The Flotronic Slimline offers a range of advantages:

Patented One-Nut design for easier maintenance and daily sanitation routines.

Transfers an extensive variety of materials.

Drains fully and completely, for 60% less waste.

Reduces downtime and labor.

Occupies a smaller footprint.

For more information about the Flotronic One-Nut Slimline AODD Pump and other innovative engineered solutions, visit unibloctech.com.

Source: Unibloc Hygienic Technologies