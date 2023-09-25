The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Green Valley Foods, a Devils Lake, North Dakota, establishment, is recalling approximately 4,062 pounds of frozen meat pizza products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen meat pizza items were produced from Sept. 20, 2022, through Sept. 20, 2023, and may contain the lot codes 2632 through 2633. The following products are subject to recall:

22.75-ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing pieces of “GRUBBERPUTZ’S TACO PREMIUM PIZZA Made with Taco Sauce, Refried Beans, Beef, Taco Filling, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Tortilla Chips.”

24.25-ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing “GRUBBERPUTZ’S 3-MEATER PREMIUM PIZZA Made with Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Pork Sausage.”

23.1-ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing “GRUBBERPUTZ’S HOG UNIT PREMIUM PIZZA Made with Canadian Style Bacon, Bacon, Jalapeno Peppers, BBQ Sauce.”

24.5-ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing “GRUBBERPUTZ’S HOUSE SPECIAL PREMIUM PIZZA Made with Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms.”

21.75-ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing “GRUBBERPUTZ’S PEPPERONI PREMIUM PIZZA Pepperoni made with Pork, Beef.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “M- 47285” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing when in-plant personnel identified and verified that the product contained soy, which was not declared on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Gary Senger, president and CEO, Green Valley Foods, at 701-662-3300.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS