Building on a year of wins for the brand, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is ready to show up big at this year's National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Trade Show, a convenience and innovative retailers conference that features expert leaders, new product offerings and more. This year's event will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from Oct. 3 to 6. With heavy attendance expected at this c-store industry event, Krispy Krunchy will showcase its operator resources and new, more effective menu and support materials, as well as its leadership team.

Known for its fried chicken and sides, Krispy Krunchy Chicken has continued to aggressively expand to hit 3,000 stores in the next few months. The hot-food concept has opened more than 350 locations year to date and continues to grow as a c-store fried chicken brand and foodservice solution for retailers.

"For years, NACS has been a flagship event for our team, and we are excited to share with retailers all the new things we've developed to help them be successful with our program," said Jim Norberg, president of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. "The foodservice sector of convenience stores continues to grow at rates far higher than QSR, with average margins that exceed most everything else in the merchandise assortment. We're proud to be a part of that momentum for the retailers with whom we already work – and for those new potential licensees who we'll be meeting at the show."

Attendees at NACS can learn how the Krispy Krunchy model supports chain or independent retailers looking to build their businesses. Visitors can also experience some of Krispy Krunchy's fried chicken. As it has in years past, the brand will be distributing full meals from its booth.

In addition to having a presence at the show, Krispy Krunchy is stepping up for a cause during their time in Atlanta. The company will be donating their signature hand-breaded, Cajun-spiced fried chicken and other hot foods to Goodr, a national initiative that is committed to lowering food waste for the greater good, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank, a food bank fighting against hunger in the greater Atlanta and North Georgia areas.

Source: Krispy Krunchy Chicken