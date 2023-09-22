Old Trapper is announcing their participation in the 2023 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show, where they will be showcasing their product line of smoked beef snacks. Attendees of the NACS show held in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center from Oct. 4–6 are invited to come by Booth C9443 to meet with company management.

At NACS, Old Trapper will be showcasing their full lineup of smoked snacks, as well as their commitment to providing customers with the highest quality beef snacks on the market in the company’s signature clear packaging that provides a transparent view of the quantity and quality inside each bag. Old Trapper’s beef jerky is available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. Package formats include the quarter-pound “Big Bag,” the 10-ounce bigger bag most commonly purchased as a single-serve item, and the biggest of them all, a family-size 18-ounce bag. Old Trapper’s smoked meat sticks are available in a 1.75-ounce single serving, as well as in a 15-ounce shareable size. Both meat stick varieties come in Original, Jalapeno, and Teriyaki flavors. Rounding out the Old Trapper lineup are the Jumbo 2-ounce Kippered Beef Steak in Old Fashioned, Peppered, and Teriyaki flavors, and the Beef ‘n Cheese duo featuring an original or jalapeno beef stick paired with a stick of American cheese.

“We look forward to showcasing the Old Trapper product line and networking with our industry partners at this year’s NACS show,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “Our portfolio of the best beef jerky and smoked beef sticks provides retailers and consumers with a range of sizes and flavors to meet any palate. In a time when our competitors are downsizing package size and quantity, we have maintained our commitment to provide the best quality and most quantity at a fair price and we can’t wait for our NACS visitors to stop by the booth and try them out!”

Source: Old Trapper Smoked Products