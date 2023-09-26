The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Del Valle Import and Export LLC, a distributor and importer located in Kenner, Louisiana, is recalling approximately 1,271 pounds of ready-to-eat pork chicharrones product that was imported from Honduras, a country ineligible to export pork products to the United States.

The following product is subject to recall, regardless of the product date:

100-gram foil pouch packages containing “DEL RANCHO CHICHARRONES AUTENTICOS 100% PRODUCTO DE CERDO.”

The product subject to recall does not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to distributors and retail locations in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS surveillance activity at a retail store where the agency found the pork chicharrones product from Honduras. Honduras is not eligible to export pork products to the U.S.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Wendy Arevalo, receptionist, Del Valle Import and Export LLC, at 504-468-2167, or email at wendyarevalo@delvallenola.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854), or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day here.

Source: USDA's FSIS