Old Trapper, a beef jerky and meat snacks brand, is announcing that they are an Official Partner of the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off, which is scheduled for Thanksgiving week from Nov. 20-22 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Opening-round matchups for the Beach Division are set, with Wisconsin squaring off against Virginia at 6 p.m. Eastern Time and West Virginia taking on SMU at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 20. Third-place and championship contests are set for the same times on Nov. 22. All games will be televised by FS1.

“This will be our third consecutive year as an Official Partner of the Fort Myers Tip Off and we are excited to watch the 2023-2024 season and cheer on the athletes as the season kicks off,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “Basketball fans are some of the most loyal consumers of our beef jerky and we unite in the thrill of the court and celebrate the essence of champions and the pursuit of victory.”

