Southern Steer Butcher, a community- and education-focused gourmet butcher and grocer franchise, is continuing their expansion journey, announcing their entrance into the Lone Star state for the first time. The brand is looking forward to bringing the city of Austin high-quality meats and gourmet groceries, friendly and knowledgeable staff and a commitment to contributing back to the community.

Founded in 2013 by Greg Snyder, Southern Steer Butcher was designed to be a trusted source for customers to feel confident in their selections after each and every visit. The story all started after Snyder made a visit to a similar-style shop while traveling and recognized this level of butcher shop was lacking in his own hometown of Clearwater, Florida. From then on, Snyder set his sights on filling this need in his community and began work on launching Southern Steer.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Southern Steer to Texas for the first time,” said Snyder. “We take our role here at Southern Steer very seriously. Each of our locations is staffed with educated employees who are trained to advise customers about proper cuts, marinades, and cooking techniques. We can’t wait to integrate into the Austin community and provide its members with the highest quality, sustainably sourced meats and grocery items that they can be proud to feed their family and friends.”

Each Southern Steer location offers a wide selection of premium meats, sides, desserts, craft beers, and wine. In addition to the variety of products, the brand also offers preassembled meal packs. Every meal pack contains five meals with all of the required ingredients for each dish. All that’s left is to cook, serve and eat. For those looking to be a bit more involved in the meal prep process, Southern Steer also offers prep classes. The classes are designed for each participant to fully prep and pack 10 meals, each serving a family of four to five. These class continue to be a hit among customers, with many returning to the classes again and again to prep meals for the whole family, and maybe learn a thing or two in the process.

“It is so exciting to continue to see the impact Southern Steer makes on each of the communities we enter,” said Snyder. “One of our biggest goals as a brand has been to positively impact the communities we serve. We are so proud of our giveback initiative, Project 52, which encourages each location to complete a charitable act for the community each week, for all 52 weeks of the year. We’ve seen such tremendous feedback from both the stores and the community, and it is something we are proud to continue to watch grow in our stores and to bring to Austin.”

Since the brand began franchising in 2021, they have grown to four locations operating in Florida, with another three in development, and are now expanding to the Greater Austin, Texas, area. With their sights set on the future, Southern Steer projects doubling the number of locations in its franchise system each year for the next several years. The brand is seeking both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees. Each individual should have an entrepreneurial spirit, strong people-management skills, and a passion for providing quality products and unmatched customer service to their community. The Southern Steer team aims to offer prospective franchisees the necessary tools to operate successfully through teamwork and strong leadership, while creating a first-class experience for guests.

For more information about Southern Steer Butcher’s franchising options, visit here.

Source: Southern Steer Butcher