KFC Canada is introducing new Original Recipe Nuggets. KFC's new nuggets are available across Canada for a limited time. Original Recipe Nuggets are made with locally sourced chicken and are freshly hand-breaded in KFC’s secret blend of 11 herbs and spices. The nuggets are crispy on the outside and, when broken apart, reveal a juicy, 100% white-meat core.

In addition to launching Original Recipe Nuggets, KFC Canada has also released a new special sauce, expertly made to complement the savory flavors of 11 herbs and spices in the Original Recipe Nuggets. The sauce offers a creamy texture to coat the Nuggets’ crunchy exterior and is tangy with a mustard flavor. Now available in restaurant, online at KFC.ca and through the KFC App, a six-piece Original Recipe Nuggets combo, with fries and a drink, is $9.99 for a limited time.

“As the world’s #1 fried chicken brand we always want to give Canadians new and different ways to enjoy our chicken,” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, chief marketing officer, KFC Canada. “We want consumers to enjoy all the qualities they love about our Original Recipe Chicken, but now as an irresistible bite-sized nugget. We’re so excited about this launch, not only because we know how much Canadians love their nuggets, but because we’re offering them a Finger Lickin’ Good option that’s sure to become their go-to.”

The launch is supported by a creative campaign that can be seen and heard through high-impact Out of Home, TV and OLV, and across KFC Canada’s Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube channels.

Source: KFC Canada