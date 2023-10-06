Linde is featuring new offerings at the 2023 installment of Process Expo in Chicago. The offerings include a plate belt freezer to improve product yield for food manufacturers by minimizing product loss during freezing, as well as a new cryogen injection valve and system to quickly reduce temperature in continuous meat mixing. These and other Linde offerings will be on display at Process Expo 2023, Oct. 23-25, in Linde booth 2931.

Fewer drips, more throughput while freezing

The Cryoline PB plate belt freezer uses a solid surface conveyor belt in lieu of a chain link belt to reduce belt marks and practically eliminate sticking and dripping, which improves sanitation and cleanability. The belt is chilled in the freezer to cryogenic temperatures, quickly crust-freezing the product surface. Crust freezing locks in moisture, brine, marinade and sauces, so there are minimal losses in downstream processing steps.

Chris Johnson, director of business development, said, “The CRYOLINE PB plate belt freezer improves product yield for food manufacturers by minimizing product loss from belt-adhesion during freezing.”

Precise, rapid temperature reduction during meat mixing

The newest entry to the Linde portfolio is the Accu-Chill CBC continuous cryogenic bottom-injection system. It provides rapid, precise temperature reduction during mixing or blending. At the heart of the system is the patent-pending valve-nozzle assembly. The valve component is a fail-close, all stainless-steel, in-line valve for cryogenic service.

“The nozzle component automatically closes once the cryogenic liquid has been injected to create a smooth surface along the inside blender wall. This self-closing mechanism minimizes the risk of food particles getting trapped in the nozzle opening which reduces nozzle blockage or cross-contamination between batches,” said Johnson.

Source: Linde