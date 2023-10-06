The World Meat Congress will return for its first event in five years on Oct. 11–13, 2023, in Maastricht, the Netherlands. Hosted by the International Meat Secretariat and Dutch Meat Industry Association, or COV, hundreds of people working in meat and adjacent industries are expected to attend. On the agenda are current global challenges for the industry, such as the role of meat in the global climate conversation, society's expectations about animal welfare, the labor market and meat alternatives. Midan Marketing's Michael Uetz will present on U.S. consumer trends related to animal protein on Oct. 12.

Uetz's presentation, Balancing Needs at the Meat Case: Trends and Insights Into Today's Consumer, will touch on points from the 2023 Animal Frontiers paper, "The societal role of meat - what science says." This will include diving into places where Midan's research into U.S. meat consumers validates findings of the paper's authors. The presentation will also look at how global protein consumption is shifting and highlight the importance of the industry working collaboratively across the globe to meet consumer needs. Cost, quality, animal welfare, sustainability — Uetz will provide an understanding of how U.S. consumers prioritize each of these themes.

The session will also be the first global presentation of Midan's newest research, Meat Consumer Segmentation 3.0. This research provides a snapshot of the shopping and eating habits of today's meat consumers and offers insights into how to reach today's five meat consumer segments.

"I am excited to share our latest research with an international audience," Uetz said. "This is the third time we’ve conducted our meat consumer segmentation research and each time it has been extremely valuable to our industry. Understanding what today's consumers want from meat protein is how we help them keep it a priority."

For more information and registration for the World Meat Congress, visit here.

Source: Midan