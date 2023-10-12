The city of Vernon, Texas, is celebrating all things Wright Brand bacon with a one-day community festival Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Bacon lovers from near and far are invited to visit the festival, which will celebrate the brand’s rich history in Vernon, as well as all things bacon.

The festival will feature bacon-themed contests, a food truck competition, and other activities across town. The event will include live performances by Southern Weather, Blaine Gillespie Band, The Flynns, The Bourbon Prophets and the Already Goners. Country groups Josh Ward and the Casey Donahew Band will perform live to close out the event. The Kids Zone will have multiple bounce houses, a mechanical bull, a coloring station, Farm Bureau Mobile Barn Exhibit, Robotics Station and more. The festival is free to attend and open to the public. For more details on the events, visit here.

Schedule

Kids Zone: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food Trucks: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Food Truck Winner Announcement: 6:30 p.m.

Josh Ward Performance: 7 p.m.

Casey Donahew: 8:30 p.m.

Bacon City map.





Event features

Two city blocks painted like a strip of thick-cut Wright Brand bacon.

Bacon eating contest.

Food trucks featuring bacon-centric menu items.

Live performance by the Casey Donahew Band.

Wright Pavilion.

