While bacon can boast enduring popularity -- with broad consumer appeal including an almost cult-like status for some bacon fans as evidenced by National Bacon Lover’s Day on Aug. 20 -- deflation persists for the bacon marketplace. While July brought another month of single-digit food and beverage inflation across U.S. retail, according to Circana (formerly IRI), bacon saw a double-digit dollar sales contraction while pounds sold bumped up just over 3%.

At retail, bacon’s performance is lagging compared with other products in the meat case.

Compared to other cuts of meat, bacon is in decline while other meats are growing including beef and pork cuts (3.6%), other breakfast meats (6.1%) and dinner sausage (3.6%), said Haleigh Resetar, communication specialist with retail market data analysis firm SPINS.

“Looking at flavors, most of them are in decline, but one of the trends that could be influencing bacon sales is the growth of the keto diet where people eat foods higher in fat and lower in carbohydrates,” Resetar said. “Bacon is high in fat and is used as a low carb breakfast alternative for consumers following the keto diet.”

The enduring popularity of keto eating styles aside, some marketers bank on their proven signature flavor profile to set their bacon apart.

Bacon marketer Daily’s Premium Meats recently expanded its retail presence, and leveraging its product’s flavor profile will play a key role in differentiating the product in a crowded market.

“Our process of using natural hardwoods for smoking, premium ingredients for curing and slow smoke cycles really set our brand apart,” said Emma Pierce, brand manager for Seaboard Foods, producer of Daily’s Premium Meats. “Our team’s priority is to partner with retailers and equip them with resources that provide consumers with the opportunity to experience the Daily’s difference for themselves. In seeing this trend to have a more quality, butcher-like experience at home, Daily’s now offers shoppers thick cut bacon in three flavors ranging from The Original Hickory, Black Pepper and Applewood.”

For the past five years, thick cut bacon has continued to outperform other varieties, according to Circana Primary Research.

“Daily’s premium stack packs give a butcher-quality experience to thick-cut bacon without sacrificing case-ready convenience,” Pierce said. “Daily’s premium L-boards bring a refreshed approach to an industry staple so consumers can expect the finest bacon available in convenient packaging.”

With its retail expansion, Daily’s is aiming to build on the consumer demand the brand has nurtured for more than 130 years of serving the foodservice industry.

“Chefs love our bacon, and we want to bring that to more people,” Pierce said.

July 2023 Price/lbs Change vs. YA Latest 52 weeks Price/lbs Change vs. YA Bacon $5.79 -12.9% Bacon $6.25 -7.9% SOURCE : Circana, Integrated Fresh, Total US, MULO

Foodservice favorite

Bacon offers creative menu innovation possibilities, such as a Bloody Mary garnish. Photo courtesy Daily’s Premium Meats

At foodservice, quick-service chains including Sonic, Chick-fil-A, Arby’s, Checkers & Rally’s, and Freddy’s have deployed bacon as a sure-thing wingman on their latest burger offerings joining their menus in summer 2023.

The name synonymous with 24-hour bacon and eggs – Denny’s – recently brought back its Baconalia menu to all Denny's locations after a 10-year absence, with the limited-time offer menu boasting seven bacon-centric menu items.

“Bacon is a great protein option that can make everyday meals extraordinary across breakfast, lunch, dinner, appetizers and even drinks,” Pierce said. ”The possibilities are endless when it comes to elevating any dish be it a breakfast grilled cheese, loaded Blood Mary or a bacon-wrapped pork loin. Bacon provides consumers with exceptional value and culinary versatility to elevate dishes that will satisfy every taste bud.”



July 2023





Latest 52 weeks ending 7/30/2023

$ sales $ vs. YA Lbs vs. YA

$ sales $ vs. YA Lbs vs. YA Processed meat $2.2B -3.8% -1.9% Processed meat $28.9B +1.0% -2.9% Bacon $434M -10.1% +3.2% Bacon $6.0B -7.6% +0.2% SOURCE : Circana, Integrated Fresh, Total US, MULO

Small processor considerations

During his “Fun with Flavors - Regional and International Flavors” presentation as part of the AAMP 2023 Convention in Charleston, S.C., presenter Bruce Armstrong of LifeSpice discussed how to modifying existing seasonings can create a winning flavor.

Responding to an audience member’s question about whisky-infused bacon, Armstrong recommended one bottle poured in the tumbler per 50 or 100 pounds.

Also during AAMP 2023 at a presentation on equipment purchase considerations, presenter Mike Love, owner of Morgan’s Meat Market, Matoon, Ill., shared some insights on his company’s bacon program. Love said Morgan’s Meat Market makes bacon in a number of flavors, including hickory smoked, black pepper, apple cinnamon, maple jalapeno, sugar maple, and chipotle lime. All of the flavorings except the sugar maple are topical dressed, while the sugar maple is a dry rub.

The effort his company has put into its bacon has paid off, Love said. “We struggled for a long time trying to figure out bacon: Do we shingle it or do we stack it? You go to the grocery store, everybody shingles it because everybody wants to see how much fat is in it.”

Love said he finds bacon displays better stacked, and increased bacon sales at his meat shop suggest customers prefer the packaging as well.

“It used to be we’d do a batch of bacon about every three weeks and now we’re doing bacon almost every week. So our volume has definitely picked up.”