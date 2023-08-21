Sonic Drive-In is introducing its latest Grilled Cheese Burger offering. The new Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger takes the brand’s popular entree mashup to the next level of flavor and is available for a limited time at Sonic locations nationwide beginning Aug. 21.

The Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger combines a 100% all-beef seasoned patty, melty American cheese and buttery Texas toast, with hickory smoked bacon and creamy peppercorn ranch.

“Our fans have made it clear how much they love our Grilled Cheese Burgers, but we wanted to make this comfort-food favorite even more craveable,” said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at Sonic. “By adding the flavors of hickory smoked bacon and peppercorn ranch, we created an innovative new burger that can’t be replicated for our price point. It’s a melty, cheesy, delicious burger with a side of tots or fries for under four dollars – you can’t beat it ... ”

Source: Sonic Drive-In