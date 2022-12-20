Sonic Drive-In is taking the familiarity of a grilled cheese and elevating it with the new Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese, available in both regular and spicy options. This new sandwich was created especially for steak lovers and is available at Sonic locations nationwide starting Dec. 26. Sonic App users can enjoy an early preview beginning Dec. 19. Mobile ordering and Order Ahead are available only at select locations; hours may vary.

The Sonic Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese features grilled steak mixed with grilled onions, topped with crispy bacon, BBQ sauce and mayo and sandwiched between two thick slices of Texas toast that are layered with melty American cheese. The Sonic Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese is also available in a spicy version that offers zesty cheese sauce and jalapeños in place of BBQ sauce for a spicier sandwich.

“A grilled cheese sandwich is the ultimate comfort food, and our SONIC culinary team has crafted a hearty twist on the wintertime staple with the new Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese,” said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at SONIC. “By combining the ooey, gooey cheesiness of a traditional grilled cheese with deliciously seasoned grilled steak and crispy bacon, we’ve delivered an elevated sandwich and proven once again that SONIC is the go-to destination to satisfy any craving, any time[.]"

The Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese is available at participating Sonic Drive-In locations through Feb. 26, 2023, while supplies last. Guests ordering through the Sonic App can personalize their order with ease, pay ahead of their visit and take advantage of valuable savings. App members can also order half-price drinks and slushes any time they order in the app, half-price SONIC Cheeseburgers on Tuesday nights after 5 p.m. and exclusive monthly rewards and offers.

Source: Sonic Drive-In