Arby's Canada, a sandwich chain, announces its foray into the Canadian burger market with the debut of its Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger. The new burger, which features Arby’s Wagyu beef recipe, will be available as of July 17 for a limited time.

The Arby’s Canada Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger is a testament to Arby’s commitment to quality – and tasty, meat-centric meals on the go. Crafted with precision, the burger blends 51% American Wagyu and ground beef, creating a marriage of marbling, rich flavor, and buttery tenderness. Wagyu beef is renowned worldwide for its quality.

"We’ve been weighing in and waiting on Wagyu for a while," said Craig Walker, senior director, business development, Canada at Inspire Brands. “The Canadian team worked hard to get Wagyu burger supply in and given the success from our U.S. stores, I’m confident our loyal customers will see it’s worth the wait. Canadians deserve a great burger experience that transcends the ordinary, and this Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger delivers. It has the meats to leave its mark in the memory of even the most discerning meat lovers."

The Arby's Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger is served on a toasted star top bun and topped with processed Swiss cheese, savory bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and peppercorn ranch sauce. Starting July 17, Canadian consumers can order this premium creation for a limited time at participating Arby's Canada locations nationwide while supplies last.

For more information about Arby's Canada and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger, visit arbys.ca or on social media on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Source: Arby's