National Bacon Lover’s Day is Sunday, Aug. 20. For experts at Hormel Foods, who are the makers of the Hormel Black Label brand, Bacon Lover’s Day is a celebration dedicated to the joy of bacon. The event brings together food enthusiasts, culinary experts and bacon aficionados to explore the versatility and unique flavors of bacon.

“Bacon Lover’s Day isn't just a date on the calendar. It's a tribute to one of the most beloved and versatile ingredients in the culinary world,” said Aly Sill, senior brand manager at Hormel Foods. “From its role as a classic breakfast staple to its incorporation into gourmet dishes, snacks and even dessert items, bacon has captured the hearts and minds of food enthusiasts everywhere.”

The national celebration is an opportunity to discover new flavor combinations. That is why the culinary experts at Hormel Foods assembled these recipes, all featuring the product portfolio of the Hormel Black Label bacon brand.

Bacon-wrapped everything: Wrapping bacon around anything instantly elevates the flavor profile of any dish. These recipes represent just a few of the many ways that bacon fans can do so, incorporating that salty, sizzling flavor into any entree:

Candied bacon: Candied bacon presents a combination of sweet and savory in a one-of-a-kind blend:

Bacon cocktails: With these bacon-infused libations, bacon fans can have their bacon and drink it, too. A bacon-infused bourbon offers a smoky sweetness, while a bacon bloody Mary can be an addition to brunch:

Bacon baking: The creative chefs at Hormel Foods added the savory crispiness of bacon to these sweet-and-fluffy baked favorites:

Bacon desserts: These sweet treats are a combination of sweet and salty:

Hormel Black Label bacon is available at retailers throughout the United States. For more information and recipes, visit https://www.hormel.com/Brands/BlackLabelBaconProducts.

