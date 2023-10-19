Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are widely used chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Because of their widespread use and persistence in the environment, many PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment.

Currently, there is a patchwork of state regulations addressing PFAS, and EPA’s efforts to address PFAS use are ongoing. In light of this, manufacturers of products that employ PFAS — including the oxygen absorbent pads used in packages of many meat products — are looking for alternatives.

Targeting this need, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical unveiled its PFAS-free Ageless oxygen absorber technology at Pack Expo Las Vegas 2023. Sean Hael, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America’s general manager for marketing and sales, shared some insights on what the technology can offer marketers of meat products.

What regulatory issues are driving the push to remove PFAS use in meat packaging?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, have recently been under public scrutiny for their inability to breakdown in the environment and potential adverse health effects. As a result, governing bodies around the world have enacted laws banning PFAS in products, including food packaging. In the United States, the absence of nationwide legislation restricting PFAS in packaging has led lawmakers to take steps at the state level. Some states have enacted extensive bans on all PFAS chemicals, while others have ordered manufacturers to disclose any use of the harmful agent in their products. Vermont, Washington, California, Maine, New York, Connecticut and Minnesota are among the first states that have introduced new stringent laws around the subject — many more are expected to follow.

How do PFAS-free solutions compare in terms of cost and ease of incorporating into processors’ existing packaging and quality assurance efforts?

In response to the industrywide regulations around PFAS, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical quickly invested in research and development to re-engineer a future-proof, eco-friendly packaging solution within record-breaking turnaround. Being a new technology, there will likely be a slight increase in cost as things get leveled out. However, during extensive testing and studies with our oxygen absorbers, our team discovered that some products that are not so high in fatty oils do not require oil resistance, so we’ll also offer a non-oil resistant oxygen absorber, which won’t see a cost increase. Since PFAS was an overlooked part of traditional oxygen absorber technology and many manufacturers were unaware of its presence, our new PFAS-free oxygen absorbers will be easily adaptable. We have removed PFAS and replaced it with a cleaner chemistry, which enables us to offer oxygen absorbers with the same performance and quality as we always have, without any additional steps or updated equipment required.

What product quality and food safety assurance benefits do PFAS-free oxygen absorbers offer?

The functionality of oxygen absorbers is vital in protecting and preserving freshness across industries but for food manufacturers who produce products with high oil content, it is a fundamental part in packaging. By deoxidizing the interior of sealed packages to maintain flavor, color, fragrance and nutrition of food as well as dramatically extend shelf life, oxygen absorbers have always been a critical tool utilized in food packaging. Food manufacturers previously relied on the oil-resistant properties of PFAS in oxygen absorbers to maintain freshness and now they have a completely PFAS-free solution developed by the same R&D team that provided them with Ageless oxygen absorbers more than 40 years ago. This innovation is a game-changer because it meets the ever-changing regulatory requirements around PFAS and performance standards to assure product quality and safety.