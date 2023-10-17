The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects U.S. beef production will reach more than 26.9 million pounds in 2023 but will fall to less than 25.2 million pounds in 2024.

At retail, fresh beef prices in August 2023 averaged $6.41 per pound, up almost 6% from August 2022, according to Circana, and slightly ahead of the $6.09 average price for 52 weeks August 2022 through August 2023.

Aiming to offer an overview of all things beef, The National Provisioner is launching a monthly eNewsletter — Prime Beef — dedicated to the latest news and market updates targeted to beef industry decisions-makers.

Prime Beef joins our Provisioner Prime and Prime Cuts e-newsletters, curated to keep large and small processors and their value chain partners informed about emerging trends in processing, packing, handling, shipping, food safety, new product innovations and promotions, and regulatory developments that are shaping the market for meat and poultry, as well as adjacent seafood and alternative protein markets

