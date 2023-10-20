Brooklyn Cured, a charcuterie company, has revamped its packaging with unique designs that are inspired by the vibrant borough they call home.

The packaging redesigns echo the company’s commitment to respecting tradition while evolving and growing through product innovation, pulling inspiration from New York’s classic Italian deli signage.

“Our cured meats are inspired by our diverse, food-centric borough, and we wanted to update our packaging to reflect that,” said Brooklyn Cured Founder Scott Bridi. “The fonts are inspired by signage on the Italian Salumeria storefronts where my family shopped in Brooklyn. We are also inspired by New York sneaker culture, with bold primary colors on white backgrounds and lines that represent movement on the packaging.”

The new packaging will begin shipping nationally in November and fully arrive in January on all store shelves for a fresh start to 2024. The new designs are retail-friendly and add visibility to grow sales for retail partners. The Presliced Charcuterie line now has color-coded labels so consumers can easily identify flavors on store shelves. The flow-wrap for the Salami Chubs have a larger footprint than the previous design, so the items are more visible to shoppers at the store level.

Brooklyn Cured Salami with new packaging. Photo courtesy Brooklyn Cured.

Brooklyn Cured’s new Salami Trio Packs will be some of the first products consumers can purchase with the refreshed designs. Featuring three flavors of the company’s top-selling Presliced salami in one package, both the Italian Salami Trio and the pork-free Beef Salami Trio encourage consumers to build more diverse charcuterie boards and sandwiches at home.

“Our goal is to add excitement not just to special gatherings, but everyday meal times with unique flavors and twists on tradition,” Bridi said. “We kept this in mind when designing our colorful new packaging and know we’ll really stand out on store shelves ... ” With the packaging redesigns, there are no changes to retail prices or UPC codes for any items in the Brooklyn Cured product line.

Visit here for more information.

Source: Brooklyn Cured