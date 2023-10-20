USMEF is developing downstream demand in South Africa’s foodservice sector thanks to sampling programs at The Meating Room, USMEF’s primary venue for demonstrating U.S. red-meat products to potential customers in South Africa.

Sampling programs for U.S. beef, used predominantly in South Africa but also in other African countries, focus on developing foodservice demand for affordable, highly marbled but ungraded U.S. beef cuts. Prime and Choice U.S. beef cuts are also featured.

“Through the sampling program, we have also introduced beef variety meat cuts and beef trim items that have not been promoted in the past. This led to the development of a burger for quick-service restaurants with a high U.S. beef content. The U.S. burger is rolling out at a gourmet franchise chain across South Africa and consumer feedback has been tremendous,” said USMEF Africa Representative Matt Copeland.

Funding support for U.S. beef sampling programs was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program, Iowa Beef Council, Oklahoma Beef Council and USDA’s Market Access Program and Agricultural Trade Promotion Program.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation