CJ Foods, a business unit of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang, announced that it entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) with T&R Biofab to develop alternative meat using 3D bioprinting technology. T&R Biofab is a med-tech company that develops artificial tissues using its technology in the field of regenerative medicine based on 3D bioprinting.

Through this collaboration, the two Korean companies will leverage synergies between the food industry and the 3D-printing medical field to elevate new plant-based alternative protein products up to consumers' expectations on taste, texture, appearance and nutrition. Plant-based alternative-protein food products beyond the limitations of today's offerings are seen as new growth engines for both companies.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, the plant-based food market is estimated to be worth $162 billion by 2030, showing a rapid growth from $24.9 billion in 2020. Plant-based food has emerged as a major trend, extending beyond concerns about animal welfare to be recognized for its positive impact on health, nutrition and environment. Nevertheless, one challenge has persisted – achieving the authentic texture and mouthfeel of animal-based food.

"At CJ Foods, we recognize that breakthrough innovation happens at the interface of distinctly different proficiencies and industries," said Dr. Florian Viton, senior vice president, strategic innovation at CJ Foods. "We see our partnership with T&R Biofab as a unique opportunity to create alternative protein offerings that truly surpass the limitations hindering today's plant-based products. This exciting collaboration is part of CJ Food's broader strategy to accelerate our pace of innovation and seed new growth engines in support of CJ Food's global ambitions."

"As global leaders and public figures increasingly draw attention to the alternative protein food sector, particularly the potential within 3D printed food, it is imperative to underscore that this domain seldom unites genuine food industry experts with accomplished printing specialists," said Dr. Paulo Marinho, head of scientific strategy of T&R Biofab. "This partnership stands as a unique instance where these two domains converge and collaborate, each pioneering its own sphere to achieve a shared and essential solution."

CJ Foods remains committed to developing and investing technologies aimed at securing sustainable food for the future. Notably, it launched a brand specializing in plant-based foods and offers plant-based Mandu products in both overseas and Korean markets.

