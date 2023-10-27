The American Lamb Board (ALB) and the University of Kentucky Department of Animal and Food Sciences, recently hosted the first in a series of workshops to educate new and aspiring producers.

ALB sees a real opportunity right now for the American Lamb industry to grow, and this workshop was developed to inspire those who might be new to raising sheep or are thinking about adding sheep to their operation.

“ALB is increasing efforts to establish a consistent, year-round supply of American Lamb to meet consumer demand and lessen the need for imported products,” said Peter Camino, ALB chair, Buffalo, Wy.

Attendees from around the region learned about best production practices and tools to maximize productivity and profits. Topics included; genetics, reproduction, nutrition, disease prevention and health management, facilities and equipment for sheep production, profitable grazing system opportunities followed by a panel discussion on marketing opportunities. The workshop wrapped up with an educational tour of the University of Kentucky Sheep Unit.

The goal for the program is to develop a template and in 2024 announce a new grant program offering all states and regions the template along with funding to support future workshops.

Source: American Lamb Board