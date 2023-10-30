Sonny's BBQ 's BBQ Tour Sampler is alimited time menu offering inspired by the legendary flavors of some of the best barbecue in the country,

Sonny's BBQ pitmasters created this new offering as a tribute to their favorite regional barbecue styles and dishes.

The BBQ Tour Sampler features a generous helping of three proteins, each with their own unique regional flavor profile: Carolina Pulled Pork, Memphis Dry-Rubbed Ribs and Smoked Wings tossed in an Alabama White Sauce or a Florida Smokin' Citrus Sauce. This entrée will be served with two Sidekicks and bread for $15.99, and will be available at all Sonny's BBQ locations from Oct. 30 through Dec. 24, 2023.

In addition to the BBQ Tour Sampler, Sonny's BBQ is offering appetizer Smoked Wings at a discounted price of $10.99, with the option to toss in their new Alabama White Sauce or Florida Smokin' Citrus Sauce. Both the BBQ Tour Sampler and Smoked Wings will be available for purchase in-restaurant and online.

"Sonny's Pitmasters have been traveling and touring some of the most celebrated regions for BBQ to learn their stories that have led to the development of these distinct flavors," said Shannon Snell, Sonny's BBQ pitmaster. "We're excited to share this new offering with all of our barbecue-loving fans, and to give them a taste of some of the amazing regional barbecue that inspires us everyday!"

The four regional flavors hand-picked by Sonny's pitmasters are:

Carolina style BBQ is known for its historical tradition of whole-hog barbecue, characterized by slow-smoked pork. While there is a lot of nuance within the bbq regions of the Carolinas, South Carolina is particularly famous for its mustard-based BBQ sauce, often called Carolina Gold. Sonny's new Carolina Pulled Pork is lightly dusted with their popular pork rub and topped with this tangy and sweet mustard sauce.

Memphis style barbecue is renowned for its emphasis on pork, especially pork ribs. The staple of Memphis style BBQ is its famous dry rub, which consists of a blend of spices that creates a flavorful crust and enhances the smoky taste of the ribs. Sonny's Memphis Dry-Rubbed Ribs highlight this particular technique, and are seasoned with a bold and smokey Memphis inspired dry rub.

Alabama style BBQ is rooted in a rich culinary history of slow-cooked smoked meats specifically pork, chicken, & turkey. White sauce, a hallmark of Alabama BBQ, is a creamy and tangy condiment made from mayonnaise, vinegar, and various seasonings that pairs perfectly with savory smoked chicken. As such, Sonny's introduced their new Alabama White Sauce to pair perfectly with their Smoked Wings.

Florida style BBQ reflects a diverse blend of influences, including Southern, Caribbean, and Latin American flavors. The state is known for its citrus-based BBQ sauces, which incorporate Florida's abundant citrus fruits, such as oranges. To honor this style, Sonny's new Florida Smokin' Citrus Sauce provides a unique, tangy, and sweet flavor to top their Smoked Wings.

Source: Sonny's BBQ



