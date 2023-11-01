Batory Foods, a national distributor of food and fine ingredients, has appointed Rita Ramirez as its inaugural chief people & sustainability officer. In this newly created role, Ramirez will lead the company's initiatives to foster a culture of sustainability, diversity and inclusion, reinforcing Batory Foods' commitment to both its people and the environment.

Rita Ramirez brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having previously held leadership roles at Batory for over a decade. Most recently, she served as vice president of employee experience, where she formalized human resource functions and led initiatives in the areas of talent management, diversity & inclusion, employee engagement, environmental, health & safety, and sustainability. With a strong track record of developing and implementing strategies that drive sustainable growth and ensure a vibrant and inclusive workplace, her appointment is a significant milestone forward for Batory Foods.

As the company’s first chief people & sustainability officer, Ramirez will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Batory Foods' sustainability efforts, from supply chain sustainability to environmentally responsible practices. Her role will also involve leading new initiatives in pursuit of a diverse, inclusive and engaged workforce. Ramirez will work closely with Batory Foods' leadership team to align the company's strategic goals with sustainability and people-centric values. One initial initiative Ramirez plans to implement is "The Batory Way Academy," a program that will align employee training to Batory Foods’ business strategy and integrate mentorship among its workforce.

"We are thrilled to appoint Rita as our first Chief People & Sustainability Officer," said Vince Pinneri, president at Batory Foods. "As we continually strive to enhance our commitment to sustainability and cultivate an inclusive workplace, Rita's expertise is an invaluable addition to our leadership team. Her passion and experience in these critical areas will undoubtedly drive positive change within our organization and in the communities we serve."

"I am thrilled to take on this exciting new role,” said Ramirez. “I look forward to collaborating with the entire Batory Foods team to further cultivate an environment where sustainability and people are at the heart of everything we do."

