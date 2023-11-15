Seven Brothers Burgers, a Hawaiian-born burger joint that has been putting a family-oriented, quality-driven spin on burgers since 2009, has signed a groundbreaking deal that will bring 19 storefronts to consumers in Phoenix, Ariz., Las Vegas, Nev., and Idaho.

The burger brand was brought to life by Art and Peggy Hannemann in Kahuku, Hawaii, alongside their seven sons as a way to bring the family together through work and serving their community. The brand began franchising in 2022, with a goal to bring their unique menu and high-quality burgers to towns throughout Hawaii and the rest of the United States.

The Hannemann family is eager and grateful for the opportunity to expand their family and to bring people on board with similar values, principles and vision.

“We continue to be humbled by the amount of people that visit us every day and this deal has brought a new meaning to how grateful we are for those who believe in Seven Brothers,” said Max Hannemann, co-founder of Seven Brothers Burgers. “Having the opportunity to work with my family and share our story and food with other families throughout the United States is a dream come true.”

Seven Brothers Burgers has a culture and mission that facilitates a welcoming, easy-going vibe. Seven Brothers Burgers offers a business model that is synonymous with the meaning of “family” and “Aloha.”

Visit here for more information about Seven Brothers Burgers franchising opportunities.

Source: Seven Brothers Burgers