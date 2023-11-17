Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is announcing next steps in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s efforts to bolster U.S. agricultural trade, including the department’s planned trade missions for 2024 and the opening of a public comment period for the new Regional Agricultural Promotion Program, or RAPP. These efforts will help to support further growth in U.S. agricultural exports and introduce high-quality U.S. agricultural products to new markets.

“Market diversification is an important tool for maximizing growth opportunities for U.S. agriculture, as well as hedging the risk of market contraction and general volatility in the global marketplace,” said Secretary Vilsack. “USDA is committed to promoting export opportunities in non-traditional markets and ensuring that U.S. agricultural commodities and products are available to diverse consumer groups around the world.”

In October, Secretary Vilsack announced that USDA will use $1.3 billion from the Commodity Credit Corp. funds to establish RAPP, aiming to bolster and diversify U.S. agricultural export opportunities. This investment will enable American exporters to enter new markets and expand market share in current and growth markets. On Nov. 17, USDA will publish regulations for RAPP, which will be open for public comment for 30 days.

U.S. agricultural exports totaled a record $196 billion in 2022, following a record-setting year in 2021. USDA export promotion programs support efforts to continue market expansion for U.S. food and agricultural products. These programs are just one tool that USDA utilizes to ensure market access. The department has tallied numerous trade policy wins during the Biden-Harris Administration that provided new opportunities for U.S. farmers and ranchers, including:

The Indian government reduced tariffs for turkey and duck.

Japan renegotiating beef safeguard levels under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement, reducing tariffs and generating growth opportunities for $150 million in beef exports.

Brazil agreeing not to change import certification requirements, ensuring continued exports of U.S. beef and seafood to this important market.

USDA plans to build on these successes and highlight export opportunities in additional markets through a 2024 agribusiness trade mission schedule. USDA will lead trade missions to the following markets:

Seoul, Korea – Week of March 25, 2024.

New Delhi, India – Week of April 22, 2024.

Vancouver, Canada – Week of June 17, 2024.

Bogota, Colombia – Week of July 29, 2024.

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (with buyers from Thailand) – Week of Sept. 9, 2024.

Casablanca, Morocco (with buyers from Senegal and Francophone West Africa) – Week of Dec. 2, 2024.

Visit here for more information about RAPP and agribusiness trade missions.

Source: USDA