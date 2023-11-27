The Animal Agriculture Alliance, a nonprofit working to safeguard the future of animal agriculture, is participating in Giving Tuesday Nov. 28. Until Giving Tuesday, U.S. Poultry & Egg Association will match donations up to $100,000 to make contributions go even further.

There’s only one way to safeguard the future of animal agriculture — together. On Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving, people around the world are coming together to support causes they care about. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Animal Agriculture Alliance relies on generous supporters to keep its mission moving forward. Supporters can join the Giving Tuesday celebration by making a tax-deductible donation that will support the alliance’s work to advance animal agriculture.

The U.S. Poultry & Egg Association has pledged to match Giving Tuesday donations made through Nov. 28, up to $100,000. “The U.S. Poultry & Egg Association has been a long-time supporter of the Animal Agriculture Alliance – and for good reason,” said Nath Morris, president, U.S. Poultry & Egg Association. “The organization continues to monitor animal rights extremist tactics, strategies, and campaigns to keep our farmers informed and prepared for potential threats. They’re also a united voice for the farm and food communities, calling out misinformation and setting the record straight.”

Donations can be made here. Visit here to learn more about the alliance and its work to connect, engage and protect the animal agriculture community.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance