Thanks to U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), donations made to the Animal Agriculture Alliance will be matched on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. USPOULTRY has pledged to match donations so every contribution will go twice as far to safeguard the future of animal agriculture. Visit animalagalliance.org/support-us/donate/ to make a contribution.

This is the Alliance’s 35th year of bridging the communication gap between the farm and food communities and its eighth year participating in Giving Tuesday—the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the power of social media and community collaboration. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Alliance relies on generous supporters to keep its mission alive. Mark the calendar for Nov. 29 to continue celebrating the giving season with the Alliance.

USPOULTRY has pledged a 2X match on donations from new donors and a 1X match for returning donors up to $100,000. “The Animal Agriculture Alliance gives the agriculture community a unified voice and arms stakeholders with resources to address emerging issues,” said Gwen Venable, executive vice president, communications at USPOULTRY. “Our Association is pleased to once again support the Alliance this giving season by matching donations for the fourth year in a row.”

The Animal Agriculture Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization so donations are 100% tax deductible. All donations made on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. EST to 11:59 p.m. EST will be matched up to a total of $100,000.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance