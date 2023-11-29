Now for a limited time, Wendy's customers can order the new Pretzel Baconator, which starts with a grilled half-pound of fresh, never-frozen beef, and is topped with American cheese and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon. Wendy's newest addition to the Baconator family is finished with ketchup and mayonnaise nestled between two warm pretzel buns.

"Our fans' adoration for the pretzel bun inspired our newest twist on a Wendy's classic created for pretzel lovers and bacon fanatics alike," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Co. "This time of year, we know our customers crave satisfying, comfort food they can rely on – enter the Pretzel Baconator, a flavorful addition to our beloved Baconator lineup."

"Bringing innovation to our iconic Baconator is a big moment for fans of Wendy's freshly cooked, crisped to perfection bacon," said John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation for The Wendy's Co. "This artisanal twist on our beloved classic creates a mouth-watering balance of texture and flavor that's sure to meet our customers' evolving tastes and cravings."

From Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, Wendy's customers can get the Pretzel Baconator for free with any $20 minimum purchase, exclusively on Uber Eats.

Source: The Wendy's Co.