The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association will hold its 32nd annual Executive Conference April 8–10, 2024, at the Westin Tempe in Tempe, Ariz. Retailer presentations will feature Stuart Aitken, chief merchant & marketing officer for Kroger, Sandy Douglas, CEO for UNFI, and Keith Knopf, president and CEO for Raley's.

This three-day event brings frozen- and refrigerated-food industry professionals together to network and learn about the latest consumer insights on industry growth and trends. NFRA encourages professionals of all levels to attend, as the informal atmosphere encourages group discussion and personal interaction.

The conference will open April 7 with a first-time attendee reception. April 8 will feature the optional Greater Penguin Golf Tournament at nearby Papago Golf Club, followed by an evening welcome reception at the hotel, where attendees can get to know fellow industry professionals.

April 9 will offer a lineup of speakers, beginning with a retailer keynote by Keith Knopf. Ben Metzger of Cleveland Research Co. will explore the impact of macroeconomic pressure on the refrigerated and frozen retail industry and review best practices for navigating the changing landscape. Joe Parrish, The Variable, will delve into the strategic implementation of AI in CPG and retail, emphasizing its applications in product development, market analysis and personalized shopping experiences.

Sessions continue with frozen and dairy category insights from Acosta, global consumer learnings from Mintel and retailer presentations by Douglas and Aitken. Bill Day, Magid Associates, will also explore the profound shift in consumer attitudes and expectations over the last four years and what it means for professionals and their businesses, highlighting key takeaways for businesses to adapt and thrive in this evolving landscape.

On April 10, the conference will conclude with breakfast and a final informational session from Kate Masten, The Variable, who will unravel the transformative power of retail media networks as catalysts for business growth and innovation in the digital age.

Attendees can learn about NFRA’s PR and marketing initiatives and how to get involved by attending the Promotions Committee Meeting, or hear from leaders in the cold storage space at the Supply Chain Forum.

Registration will open Dec. 1 on the Executive Conference website. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available. Additional details are available here.

Visit here for more information about NFRA and future events.

Source: National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association