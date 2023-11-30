According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, there were over five million sheep and lambs on more than 100,000 operations, numbers that are soon to be updated in the 2022 Census of Agriculture.

This December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Animal Health Monitoring System and the National Agricultural Statistics Service will partner to conduct a national study focusing on sheep and lamb health and management in the United States.

A select sample of 4,940 sheep producers with at least one ewe will receive a questionnaire and are encouraged to participate in the study. The study is designed to provide a snapshot of current health and management practices on U.S. sheep operations. The information collected will also allow for analysis of sheep health trends, based on similar studies conducted in 1996, 2001 and 2011.

For more information, contact Natalie.J.Urie@usda.gov, or click on the NAHMS Sheep 2024 Study link on the NAHMS program page. Two videos, outlining the study and benefits, are available at the following links.

Source: USDA's APHIS