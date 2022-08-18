The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will host an educational event on herd management techniques that help increase the quality, yield, and market value of cattle as part of its ongoing outreach conducted by the USDA Cattle and Carcass Training Centers (CCTCs). While anyone can attend the event, it is targeted to producers, feeders, and other stakeholders who want a better understanding of factors that contribute to the market value of cattle, and how these factors can inform marketing and production decisions at the farm, feedlot, and other points in the supply chain.

The event will be hosted by West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) on September 21 - 22, 2022, and will focus on proper cow herd management and best practices to optimize market value. The event will include several live cattle evaluations, offering hands-on experience for participants. Guest speakers include representatives from USDA Market News, WTAMU, the Livestock Marketing Association, the U.S. Meat Export Federation, and several cattle buyers.

The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (Farm Bill) directed USDA to establish the CCTCs to conduct activities that limit subjectivity in the application of beef grading standards, provide producers with a greater understanding of the value of their cattle, and provide investors more confidence in the cattle delivery system.

Pre-registration is required for the event, which is free and open to the public. Space is limited to 70 people. Information about this event, including how to pre-register, is on the AMS website.

Source: USDA