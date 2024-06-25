The U.S. Department of Agriculture will host in-person educational events for cattle producers and interested stakeholders at the USDA Cattle and Carcass Training Centers.

Educational sessions are planned for July 30-31, 2024, at West Texas A&M University in Canyon and on Aug. 14, 2024, at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

While anyone can attend these events, they are targeted to cattle producers, feeders and other stakeholders who want a better understanding of factors that contribute to the market value of cattle, and how these factors can inform marketing and production decisions.

The WTAMU event will focus on fed cattle grading and evaluation, the CME Group’s Live Cattle contract delivery specifications, carcass valuation, and USDA Market News reports and data visualization tools. The CSU event will focus on feeder cattle grading and evaluation and on USDA Market News reports and feeder cattle data visualization tools. At both events attendees will hear from USDA and industry experts and participate in live cattle evaluation demonstrations.

USDA is focused on building more resilient markets for our farmers, ranchers, and producers, and ensuring they have the resources they need to be competitive in today’s marketplace. The USDA Cattle and Carcass Training Centers are designed to support producers’ understanding of the cattle industry and USDA live animal standards. Participants in these engaging events will gain an understanding of, and greater appreciation for, the interconnected processes that support the production and marketing of high-quality U.S. beef all over the world.

Pre-registration is required for the events, which are free and open to the public. Information about the events, including how to pre-register, is on the AMS website.

Source: USDA