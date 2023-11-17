The U.S. Department of Agriculture will host an in-person educational event for cattle producers and interested stakeholders at the USDA Cattle and Carcass Training Center at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, on Dec. 14, 2023. While anyone can attend the event, it is targeted to producers, feeders and other stakeholders who want a better understanding of factors that contribute to the market value of cattle and how these factors can inform marketing and production decisions.

The event will focus on feeder cattle grading and evaluation, USDA Market News’ feeder cattle data visualization tool and dissemination, and emerging technology in the cattle industry. Attendees will hear from USDA and industry experts and participate in live cattle demonstrations.

The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (Farm Bill) directed USDA to establish the Training Centers in order to conduct activities that limit subjectivity in the application of beef grading standards, provide producers with a greater understanding of the value of their cattle and provide investors more confidence in the cattle delivery system.

Pre-registration is required for the event, which is free and open to the public. Information about the event, including how to pre-register, is on the AMS website.

Source: USDA's AMS