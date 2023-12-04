Certified Angus Beef is “beefing up” it’s culinary team with the addition of Chef Kenny Scott as executive sous chef at the brand’s Culinary Center.

“Certified Angus Beef has a very talented culinary team, and with the addition of Chef Kenny and his unique skillsets, we’ll continue to raise the bar,” said Chef Venoy Rogers III, Culinary Center executive chef.

As executive sous chef, Chef Scott will be part of the team that shapes the brand’s culinary focus while hosting and inspiring global partners in every segment of the beef community at the Culinary Center.

Prior to joining Certified Angus Beef, Scott was part of the Michelin Star Oceana chef team before moving to Northeast Ohio, where he worked with Chef Jonathon Sawyer at Trentina, then Chefs Paul Minnillo and Matt Mytro at Flour.

In 2018 Scott opened Larder Delicatessen and Bakery with Chef Jeremy Umansky, which specializes in fermentation and locally sourced ingredients. Larder was a 2019 James Beard Best New Restaurant semi-finalist.

“One of the things I’m looking forward to bringing to the Culinary Center is my passion for modernizing and elevating traditional dishes,” said Scott. “I love finding ways to take a less utilized cut and turn it into something extraordinary. In a way, it’s about finding ways to broaden the pantry, including things like beef charcuteries and miso made from beef trim.”

Scott, a two-time James Beard Best Chef Great Lakes semi-finalist, has been a Certified Angus Beef brand ambassador since 2018. Most recently, he was a chef at Cleveland’s Cordelia, working alongside Chef Vinnie Cimino.

“I’ve known Certified Angus Beef for a long time— they’ve always been an important partner,” Scott said. “Now, I’m looking forward to working with everyone that’s part of this community.”

The Certified Angus Beef Culinary Center is located at the brand’s headquarters in Wooster, Ohio. With over 100 events each year, it offers beef butchery and innovation, and hands-on beef business learnings to the brand's global partners from ranch to plate.

Source: Certified Angus Beef