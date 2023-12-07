McCormick announces the Flavor Forecast 24th Edition, the annual report illuminating the latest culinary trends shaping the way people prepare and experience food worldwide. With this year's report, McCormick announces its 2024 Flavor of the Year: Tamarind. Consumers can experience it in action with the new Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning. The Flavor of the Year will also be featured in several limited-edition, Tamarind-infused menu items at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer locations nationwide in February 2024.

Tamarind, a spice native to Africa, India and the Middle East, has lent its acidic, tangy-sweet flavor to Latin, Caribbean and Mexican cuisines for centuries. Today, this plump, pod-like fruit is jet-setting across the world, feeding a global curiosity for what's next in food and flavor. Other flavor predictions and trends identified in the brand's Flavor Forecast 24th Edition include:

Sour Power: From tamarind to coconut vinegar, acidic agents are stepping into the spotlight to open the senses and even help "cook" without heat.

Thoughtfully Borrowed: Authenticity encompasses background, heritage and experiences — with it comes a reinvention of regional-traditional cooking. Conscious cultural combinations pay homage and respect to both roots and backgrounds, creating a celebration of flavor, experience and cuisine.

Indulgence Redefined: Indulgence comes in all shapes and forms. From time of day to season, flavor sensations link to emotions, memories and all lived experiences. Two ways this trend comes to life are through newstalgic and food maximalism. Newstaglic: What's old is new again, with restaurants reintroducing childhood favorites with a gourmet twist. Food maximalism: Layering flavors and textures in creative, fun ways.



"For nearly 25 years, McCormick has forecasted global flavor trends through our Flavor Forecast report. After all this time, there is still no shortage of trends to uncover which allow us to continue to shake up the way people cook, flavor, and eat." said Tabata Gomez, chief marketing officer at McCormick.

"This year, we're thrilled for people to experience the taste, versatility and tang of Tamarind," said Hadar Cohen Aviram, executive chef and senior manager, culinary development, U.S. consumer at McCormick. "It is the perfect ingredient to incorporate in savory and sweet dishes which is evident through the creative, flavorful, limited-time dishes we are proudly co-developing with Black Tap."

"Given Black Tap's global footprint, we try to be truly thoughtful in leveraging global recipes, spices, and techniques to ensure we continually bring innovation to our craft each and every day," said Stephen Parker, corporate executive chef at Black Tap. "We love to tap different regional influences for our recipes – Tamarind inspired us to borrow flavors from Southeast Asia, the Iberian Peninsula, and Latin America for this exciting collaboration. We look forward to inviting everyone into our restaurants to experience these new creations this February."

Beginning Feb. 1, 2024, consumers can visit Black Tap locations nationwide to experience the flavor of Tamarind. Menu items will include a chicken burger and fries and that infuse the seasoning. For more details on the collaboration, stay tuned for updates from McCormick.

Source: McCormick & Co. Inc.