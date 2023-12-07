FoodChain ID has acquired Organic Certifiers Inc., one of the first certification bodies accredited in the United States for the USDA National Organic Program. With this acquisition, FoodChain ID and its global entities are now a top five certifier for the USDA National Organic Program by total number of operations, according to the USDA Organic Integrity Database, November 2023.

According to the Organic Trade Association, May 2023, organic food sales in the United States continue to grow, reaching a record value of nearly $62 billion in 2022. Key drivers for growth are consumer interest in sustainability and the health halo of organic products, according to the Organic Trade Association. To meet the market demand, food growers and manufacturers require reliable certification experts versed in the details of organic certification.

FoodChain ID’s organic-certification accredited entities, Bioagricert and Cosmocert, certify over 23,000 organic farms and producers annually across North America, Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia. Additionally, FoodChain ID’s teams are supporting supply chain participants with the upcoming enforcement deadline for the USDA’s Strengthening Organic Enforcement Final Rule. Designed in response to increasingly complex food supply chains, distributors and other intermediaries must demonstrate compliance with the new USDA Organic Certification regulations by March 19, 2024.

Heather Secrist, senior vice president, technical services Americas at FoodChain ID, said, “With over 25 years of experience in global sustainability certifications, FoodChain ID is committed to supporting a safe and transparent food supply. The addition of Organic Certifiers, Inc. to the FoodChain ID team deepens our capabilities and reaffirms our commitment to USDA Organic Certification. We’re pleased to add the expertise and operational excellence of the Organic Certifiers team.”

Susan Siple, founder and owner of Organic Certifiers, said, “Organic Certifiers was established by my family in Ventura County, California, based on the need for common-sense, client-focused certification services. We approach organic certification with a dedication to forming long-lasting relationships between our team and clients.” Siple said, “I’m pleased to know that we will continue that commitment to clients now with FoodChain ID.”

For more information, visit USDA Organic Certification.

Sources: FoodChain ID; Organic Certifiers Inc.