The Nelson-Jameson and Next Logistics family of companies has officially received the “Great Place To Work” certification. The certification evaluates a company’s culture from an employee perspective and recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

To be considered for certification, organizations must have 10 or more employees and complete a Trust Index Survey and Culture Brief. Positive employee responses to the Trust Index Survey (four and above on the five-point scale) are averaged to provide a companywide culture assessment: the Trust Index. Companies that score above the current threshold become Great Place To Work Certified.

The Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey measures employee experiences in five dimensions of a high-trust company culture. Three dimensions are connected to the actions of leaders and building trust: credibility, respect and fairness. The other two dimensions measure employees’ workplace experience: pride and a sense of belonging.

“This Great Place To Work Certification is of tremendous significance to us since it represents the voice of our employees,” said Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson. “Nelson-Jameson was founded on the guiding principles of kindness and mutual respect, and this certification demonstrates our dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace with a people-first culture.

Nelson-Jameson’s scores ranked high across the board, with 94% of employees responding that Nelson-Jameson is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Ninety-eight percent responded that when they joined the company, a 76-year old family business, they were made to feel welcome. Ninety-seven percent said that they can take time off from work when necessary. Three additional scores all came in at 95%: that management would lay people off only as a last resort, that people are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life and that they are proud to say they work at Nelson-Jameson.

“While this certification is an incredible milestone, it's important for us to continue striving for excellence,” said Rindy. “We will build upon our achievements and utilize this recognition as motivation to develop new initiatives that further improve our workplace experiences and foster even stronger connections within our team.”

Great Place To Work certification criteria are the global standard for quantifying employee experience. The certification helps job seekers identify which companies genuinely offer a great company culture. Other benefits of receiving this certification include greater brand awareness, improved employee trust, a higher retention rate, increased business profitability, greater employee pride, and recognition for great managers and leaders.

More information on the company is available here.

Source: Nelson-Jameson