Linde will feature new equipment advances in its cryogenic chilling portfolio during the International Production and Processing Expo in Atlanta.

“These new applications for precise temperature control, a Linde competency, keep blended products cool,” said Chris Johnson, Linde director business development. “The ACCU-CHILL components create a cryogen injection system that keeps processed proteins at a specific temperature to slow bacterial growth and aid in blending of ingredients. The ACCU-CHILL ... CBC continuous blender chilling with cryogen injection is a proprietary, bottom injection system that uses liquid nitrogen or liquid carbon dioxide.”

Linde continuously improves its existing systems to make its customers’ processes more efficient. Additionally, the Accu-Chill system provides improved performance compared to older technologies. For mixing and blending, this allows the processor to inject just the right amount of cryogen to keep the mixture at a uniform temperature. The addition of the Accu-Chill LXC injection valve helps deliver cryogen deep into the product, resulting in a larger amount of cryogen transfer to the mixture. This injector action yields up to a 33% improvement in cooling efficiency and a boost to capacity.

Both elements will be on display at Linde's booth, C37186. More information and a process animation are available online.

Source: Linde