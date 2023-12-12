The Giant Co. has named Brian Lorenz as vice president of omnichannel fresh merchandising and Kathy Sweigert as vice president of the Mid-Atlantic division. Lorenz will report directly to John Ruane, president of The Giant Co., while Sweigert will report directly to Dave Lessard, senior vice president of operations, customer experience and perishable distribution.

“Brian and Kathy bring vast experience to our business, with more than 40 years of retail grocery experience between them and have a strong understanding and appreciation of the needs of our team, customers, and the communities we serve,” said Ruane. “I am excited to see them grow in their new roles and continue to contribute to The GIANT Company in meaningful ways."

In his new role, Lorenz will lead omnichannel fresh merchandising, including the produce/floral, meat/seafood and deli/bakery departments, while Sweigert will oversee retail operations at 100 Giant and Martin's stores across Central and Western Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

Lorenz joined The Giant Co. in 2014 as district director. He has held a variety of positions across the Ahold Delhaize USA family of companies including district director and portfolio lead. Most recently, Lorenz served as category director, bakery/deli, a position he has held since 2018. Prior to joining The Giant Co., he held a variety of positions at Walmart and Tops Markets.

In 2023, Lorenz received the company’s highest honor, the Presidents’ Award, for consistently delivering exceptional performance, contributing to the organization’s success in countless ways, being a role model for the company’s values and bringing the company’s purpose to life in all that they do. He currently serves as the co-chair of the board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region. Lorenz is a graduate of Youngstown State University.

Sweigert has been a team member since 2000 and has held several roles with the company, from an entry-level, part-time position to store manager and regional director. Most recently, she served as director of human resources, a position she has held since May 2022.

In 2018, Sweigert was honored as the FMI – Food Industry Association Store Manager of the Year and by the YWCA of Harrisburg as a “Woman of Excellence” for her professional and philanthropic contributions to the Capital Region in 2017. She also received Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery Award in 2016 and 2022. Kathy serves on the board of directors for the Blair County Action Program. She previously served as the executive advisor for The Giant Co.'s Care business resource group and is also a member of the company’s LINC business resource group.

Source: The Giant Co.