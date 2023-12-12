Charcuterie has become an integral part of holiday celebrations for people throughout the country, as charcuterie boards — consisting of meat, cheese, acid, crunch and a “wow” factor — are especially popular this time of year. The charcuterie experts at Columbus, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp., are well aware of this emerging phenomenon, and as experts, they have their collective finger on the pulse of what’s trending in this space.

“We know more than three-quarters of those who have tried charcuterie love it,” said Sean McNeil, senior brand manager for the Columbus brand. “On social media, the visually appealing and engaging nature of charcuterie shines as trending content. There are 2.5 billion #charcuterie hashtags on TikTok, and there are 3.3 million #charcuterie posts on Instagram. And according to research from Exploding Topics, online consumer searches for ‘charcuterie board’ continue to spike, up 800% in five years.”

With the holiday season arriving, it is the time to explore the latest charcuterie trends to enable consumers to take their holiday boards to the next level.

“Charcuterie is a staple at holiday events and parties, and for good reason,” said Evan Inada, charcuterie director at Columbus. “Charcuterie boards are easy to assemble, and it’s a great opportunity to get creative and try something new.”

Consider the following tips and tricks from Inada and his team of experts:

Wow the crowd: Consumers can make holiday boards memorable with engaging elements, providing flavor and experience. They can add chocolate or even leftover Halloween candy to the mix. Sweet and spicy candied ginger is another potential addition that provides an element of surprise to any charcuterie bite.

Bring the heat: Consumers can use a flame to introduce a brulee of cheese, such as brie or goat cheese, to a holiday board. They can consider adding “heat” in the spicy sense, too. The “Sun Kissed” combination — one of a wide selection of Perfect Charcuterie Bites developed by the Columbus brand team — marries the heat of Columbus hot capicolla with the buttery flavor of a young Mahón cheese and a slightly charred fresh pineapple spear.

Easy on the eye: Charcuterie is meant to be an experience. While taste is perhaps the foremost part of that experience, presentation is also important. Use of food molds, cutouts with knives, and cookie cutters can add eye-pleasing elements to a holiday board. Consumers can also try adding a festive centerpiece, like Santa or a snowman.

For more charcuterie inspiration, many Perfect Charcuterie Bites are available on the Columbus Craft Meats website, all of which encourage aspiring charcutiers to try something unique and draw new inspiration for their own board making.

“Our Perfect Charcuterie Bite recipes have a balance of savory, acidic and sweet flavors, and complementary textures, so the flavors come together to create something magical that’s greater than the sum of its parts,” Inada said. “Whether you’re new to charcuterie or a seasoned charcutier, our team at Columbus aspires to be a resource for everyone around the holidays to make sure this year’s charcuterie board is the best one yet.”

Visit here for more information on Columbus products, including more charcuterie tips and where to buy.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.