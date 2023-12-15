Interstate Cold Storage is releasing a new cold storage warehousing industry report that showcases ICS’s commitment to providing a highly customizable inventory tracking experience for cold-storage users.

“Cold Storage Warehousing: Understanding the Challenges and Constraints Within the Cold Storage Supply Chain,” written by Interstate Cold Storage’s national sales manager Charles Betts, shares how ICS has proactively addressed evolving food manufacturer needs through strategic infrastructure investments. Betts is available for any additional questions or follow-up.

This report highlights the existing challenges within the supply chain industry. In the realm of cold storage warehousing, a persistent concern revolves around space, particularly heightened during the holiday season. Yet, space constraints are not the sole hurdle. Highly skilled labor often struggles to keep pace with industry demands. ICS is planning improvements to the warehouse management system in 2024.

Interstate Cold Storage is well-positioned to support 2024 year-round frozen capacity for new customers located in the Midwest, as there are facilities in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Napoleon and Columbus, Ohio. Additional factors may drive more Midwestern food production facility builds due to the region serving as a cost-effective alternative to coastal construction as potential challenges arise.

Source: Interstate Cold Storage