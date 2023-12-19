Tyson Foods Chef and Senior Director of Culinary Thomas Wenrich shared the top three trends he and his team of 15 chefs are spotting as the next big bets on how consumers shop for and dish up their protein in the upcoming year. The Tyson Foods team looked at purchase data, macro trends and test-kitchen results to make their predictions.

Rise of the no-compromise convenience hunter

Time-strapped consumers are looking for more ways to cut corners on time but not on taste in 2024. Tyson Foods expects to see more of these no-compromise convenience hunters dominating the grocery store aisles as they seek out protein products that save them prep time without sacrificing flavor or freshness. Purchase intent for these types of products has doubled over the past seven years and shows no signs of dropping off. A few ways this will show up are preseasoned meat cuts and meal packs that combine a protein serving with all the other necessary ingredients, so people can make a quality-tasting meal without making a last-minute dash to the store.

How Tyson is plating this trend: The Tyson Pork Griller Steak — steakhouse seasoned or flavored with herb and olive oil marinade. Featuring a patented cut, these pork steaks help convenience hunters go from grocery store to grill in under 20 minutes. Tyson Slow Cooker Meal Kits pack a family-sized dinner with approximately 22 grams of protein per serving into one package that can be prepped in an oven, electric pressure cooker or slow cooker. The Tyson Hibachi Style Beef Skillet with Noodles Kit and Street Tacos with Chimichurri Sauce Skillet Kit are also a full meal in a single package that cooks up in one pan. In 2024, the Tyson Foods team is whipping up ideas for additional meal kits to add to the lineup.

Slow-mo breakfast is a no go

With commute times returning to near-pre-pandemic levels, consumers are in a bind. They don’t feel they have time for a leisurely breakfast, yet they don’t want to give up on a healthy starter meal that packs in the protein. Tyson Foods is seeing a rising interest in breakfast foods that are held in the hand and are eaten on the go. Breakfast sandwiches were the fastest-growing item at fast-food restaurants and at convenience stores, too, according to data from Circana.

But that doesn’t have to mean a granola bar or cold toaster pastry — people with no time for a slow-mo breakfast are leaning toward nutrient-dense foods and scrutinizing the grams of protein per serving.

How Tyson is plating this trend: Lahli Morning Protein Bites offer 10 grams of protein per serving and made with veggies, cage-free eggs, and chicken raised with no antibiotics ever.

The Jimmy Dean brand continues to innovate with products like maple-griddle cakes and plant-based options to cater to younger consumers.

Shop small or not at all

Faced with the prospect of growing inflation and interest rates in 2024, some consumers are saying less is more at the grocery store. In 2024, that means both smaller basket size and smaller packages of fresh meat, with lower prices to match. Where do consumers most want to see smaller sizes? Fresh chicken breast filets.

How Tyson is plating this trend: Tyson Foods is meeting the needs of smaller households and families who want choices with affordable prices at reasonable net weight sizes with options like its twin pack of two 6-ounce pre-seasoned, marinated fresh chicken breast fillets. Coming in 2024: beef steaks and pork chops.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.