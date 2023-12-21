In recent years, continued improvements in genomics technology have led to a substantial transformation in the ways that foodborne illness outbreaks are identified and solved. Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) has emerged as a powerful tool for health departments and regulators to identify and solve foodborne illness outbreaks more effectively than ever before. This cutting-edge technology provides a detailed genetic blueprint of pathogens (a DNA signature, so to speak), enabling health officials to identify emerging foodborne illness outbreaks, trace the source of those outbreaks, and prevent further illnesses.

WGS is a scientific technique that maps the entire genetic makeup of an organism, including bacteria responsible for foodborne illnesses such as Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7 (and non-O157:H7 STECs), and Listeria. By sequencing the genomes of these pathogens, health departments and regulators can gain valuable insights into their genetic diversity and relatedness.

In turn, WGS allows for faster and more accurate identification of the source of an outbreak. By comparing the genetic fingerprints of pathogens from different cases, health officials can pinpoint the exact strain responsible for the outbreak and trace it back to its source, whether it's contaminated food products, production facilities, or food handlers.

WGS data is continuously uploaded to national databases (such as the GenomeTrakr), creating a network of information sharing. This enables health departments to monitor the spread of pathogens in real-time, detect emerging clusters, identify threats, and respond swiftly to potential outbreaks before they escalate.

With a clearer understanding of the genetic makeup of pathogens, health departments can implement more targeted and effective interventions. They can identify common sources of contamination, address specific risk factors, and work with the food industry to improve safety practices.

WGS also helps health departments distinguish between unrelated cases of illness and true outbreaks. Legacy methods of pathogen typing (such as Pulse-Field Gel Electrophoresis) may produce similar results for different strains, leading to mistaken conclusions regarding relatedness. WGS provides a higher level of discrimination, reducing the likelihood of misidentifying outbreak sources.

Finally, health departments can use WGS data to identify trends and patterns in foodborne illnesses over time. This information can lead to the development of targeted prevention strategies and policies that, in theory, will protect public health more effectively.

WGS has revolutionized the way health departments and regulators identify and respond to foodborne illness outbreaks. Its precision, speed, and ability to provide critical genetic information have empowered government entities to respond more quickly to contaminated food. As technologies continue to advance, WGS is likely to play an even more significant role in preventing and mitigating foodborne illness outbreaks.

And, remember, the regulators are increasingly using WGS when performing food safety assessments in establishments, using the technology to type any strains they might find in the processing environment. So, this is one more reason for companies to ensure that they remain vigilant when executing cleaning and sanitation programs. With regulators now routinely harnessing the power of WGS, it is increasingly likely that, if a resident strain exists in your processing environment, it will be found.