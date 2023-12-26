The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, on behalf of the thousands of Alaska fishermen and processors, as well as Alaska’s fishing community, commends President Biden on his Executive Order to fully ban Russian seafood products entering the U.S., regardless of where they may have been further processed.

This action will level the playing field and allows Alaska’s fishing industry to compete fairly in the U.S. market at a time when it is needed most.

ASMI is grateful to Senator Murkowski, Senator Sullivan and Representative Peltola for their determined efforts to see this policy take effect.

Source: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute