Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is launching its new Grilled and Crispy Chicken Club Sandwiches. The Chicken Club Sandwiches are available at Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy's new Chicken Club Sandwiches are inspired by the growing demand for quality chicken options. The sandwiches come with the choice of a grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese and bacon on a toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

"At Freddy's, we pride ourselves on offering a wide array of mouthwatering choices to cater to every palate, and our latest creation is no exception. Our goal was to bring an elevated version of our chicken sandwiches to the menu by adding fresh ingredients and perfectly crunchy bacon," said Laura Rueckel, CMO. "Whether you choose to enjoy our new Chicken Club Sandwich with a tender grilled or satisfyingly crispy chicken breast, you're sure to experience a flavorful and craveable combination."

Source: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers