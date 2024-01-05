Taco Bell customers have long taken to social media to recreate their favorite menu items at home, but their creations never taste quite the same without the brand’s unique ingredients. Taco Bell at Home is now introducing the first-ever Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla Cravings Kits, featuring proprietary Taco Bell restaurant ingredients, seasonings and sauces essential to making these products at home. The Craving Kits are the latest offerings from Kraft Heinz’s Taco Bell at Home line.

“A partnership founded on a mutual obsession with their consumers, Kraft Heinz and Taco Bell created the Taco Bell at Home line to bring signature and crave worthy Taco Bell offerings and flavors straight to the grocery aisle and allow fans to make Taco Bell their way,” said Danielle Coopersmith, associate director of marketing for Taco Bell at Home. “Grounded in this core mission, our innovation strategy focuses on creating new products inspired by beloved Taco Bell classics that encourage fans to customize their at-home creations and take them to new heights.”

The Crunchwrap Supreme has taken the internet by storm with product videos — especially consumers creating their own versions — garnering more than 50 million views on TikTok as of December 2023. The quesadilla was one of Taco Bell’s bestselling menu items in 2023, and the chipotle sauce adds a kick.

“Our release of the Cravings Kits – the first of several Taco Bell at Home innovations planned for this year – is a great example of how Kraft Heinz is delivering against its goal to lead the future of food,” said Alan Kleinerman, vice president of disruptive innovation at The Kraft Heinz Co. “As we kick off 2024, we’re focused on finding the white spaces at retail where we can make an impact for fans and develop products we know they will be excited to try. Our partnership with Taco Bell is a great example of this.”

Now rolling out exclusively in Walmart stores and online nationwide, each Cravings Kit includes four servings of essential ingredients — just add a protein and any personalized additions to customize the creation.

To learn more and share menu-inspired creations on social media, follow and tag @tacobell and @kraftheinz on Instagram and @tacobell and @hereatkraftheinz on TikTok.

Source: The Kraft Heinz Co.