The American Meat Science Association is launching The Business of Meat, a comprehensive online course designed to equip individuals with knowledge and skills that will enhance their confidence and capabilities in business aspects of the meat industry. This program, structured across seven modules, is ideal for early career professionals, academic classrooms, graduate students and those newly entering the meat industry, providing a solid foundation of knowledge. It is particularly beneficial for roles within retail and foodservice procurement, suppliers to the meat industry, and those on early career management tracks.

The Business of Meat program by AMSA adopts a strategic approach, with each module focusing on key aspects of the meat business. The primary learning objectives include:

Effective use of meat industry-specific terminology.

Practical application of accounting, business and financial principles in the meat industry.

Understanding the impact of individual roles on business performance and profitability.

"AMSA recognized the need for a resource that covers the business side of the meat industry, aimed at supporting our members and others engaged in meat-related roles but who might lack familiarity with industry jargon and fundamental meat processing principles. Our goal is to extend this resource beyond our membership, ensuring anyone involved in the meat business acquires essential knowledge and comprehension," said AMSA CEO Collette Kaster.

The course was developed in collaboration with industry experts, who contributed to creating content that ensures the information is both highly relevant and effective in driving success in the meat business sector. Participants in the program will specifically gain insights into basic meat information, yields, markets, finance, planning and factors contributing to profit generation.

The course is designed to be self-paced and takes approximately 4 hours to complete. Visit here for more information and to enroll in The Business of Meat.

Source: American Meat Science Association